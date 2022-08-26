20.9 C
Abuja

MacArthur Foundation, WPI offer media fellowship in the US

Blessing Otoibhi
THE MacArthur Foundation and the World Press Institute (WPI) are inviting applications for a media fellowship in the United States. 

The fellowship aims to provide immersion into governance, politics, business, media, journalistic ethics and culture of the United States through a demanding schedule of study, travel, and interviews. 

The programme which is slated for March to May 2023 is an exciting opportunity for an early- to mid-career Nigerian journalist with at least five years of professional experience. 

The fellowship is open to journalists from newspapers, news magazines, wire services, radio, television, and online news organisations. Applicants must be available to travel for nine weeks starting March 2023, be Nigerian citizens, and have permanent residency in Nigeria. Applicants must also be fluent in both written and spoken English. 

The recipient of the MacArthur Foundation/World Press Institute Media Fellowship will join a group of 10 World Press Institute Fellows from around the world.

The program is based at the World Press Institute in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota, with trips to Washington, DC, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and other major US cities.

The award covers travel, accommodation, and per diem for meals. 

The organisers say the recipient of the fellowship will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 1, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.  

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

