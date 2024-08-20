back to top

MacDowell Colony seeks applications for Literary residency fellowship

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Polly_Apfelbaum-Eastman_1024x614
Polly_Apfelbaum-Eastman_1024x614
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

The MacDowell Colony is inviting applications to its Literary residency fellowship.

The programme provides time and space for journalists to work on long-form projects. The next residency will take place from March 1, 2025, to August 31, 2025.

Journalists with professional standing in their fields, as well as emerging journalists, are eligible.

Writers, visual artists, composers, filmmakers, playwrights, interdisciplinary artists and architects from all parts of the United States and abroad are eligible.

The programme is free. A stipend is provided, depending on the applicant’s need, in addition to funding to help reimburse journalists for travel to and from the colony.


     

     

    Financial aid forms are available upon acceptance and aid is awarded based on need.

    Journalists and visual artists can apply for a residency programme in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

    The application fee is US$30.

    The deadline for the application is September 10, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement