MacDowell Colony seeks applications for Literary residency fellowship

The MacDowell Colony is inviting applications to its Literary residency fellowship.

The programme provides time and space for journalists to work on long-form projects. The next residency will take place from March 1, 2025, to August 31, 2025.

Journalists with professional standing in their fields, as well as emerging journalists, are eligible.

Writers, visual artists, composers, filmmakers, playwrights, interdisciplinary artists and architects from all parts of the United States and abroad are eligible.

The programme is free. A stipend is provided, depending on the applicant’s need, in addition to funding to help reimburse journalists for travel to and from the colony.

Financial aid forms are available upon acceptance and aid is awarded based on need.

Journalists and visual artists can apply for a residency programme in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

The application fee is US$30.

The deadline for the application is September 10, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.