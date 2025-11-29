Malami says EFCC questioning successful, insists allegations are fabricated

FORMER Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said he had been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after what he described as a ‘successful’ engagement with investigators.

Malami, who was invited by the anti-graft agency to clarify certain issues, confirmed his release in a statement Friday night, saying he remained committed to keeping Nigerians informed about the development.

“In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for his divine intervention,” he said.

“The engagement was successful and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continue to unfold,” he added.

Malami had earlier announced the EFCC invitation on his Facebook page, describing himself as a law-abiding citizen ready to honour the summon.

The ICIR reports that Malami served as the AGF from 2015 to 2023 under the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the period, he became one of the most influential figures in the cabinet and a central actor in several major legal and political decisions.

He was also widely regarded as one of Buhari’s most loyal allies, often defending controversial government policies and legal actions.

Malami was also central to the administration’s alleged selective anti-corruption drive, with critics accusing him of selective prosecution and political interference.

His tenure courted controversies, including allegations of financial irregularities, handling of recovered looted funds and legal interpretations that shaped the Buhari administration’s posture on human rights and press freedom.

In 2020, he was accused of interfering in the prosecution of some high cases such as the Malabu Oil case, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje.

Also in August 2020, a coalition against corruption called on Buhari to probe Malami for allegations ranging from financial sleaze involving him and his family to influence peddling.

Recall that shortly after leaving office in August 2023, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission probed him over allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

Recently, the former AGF declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Malami, who spoke with DCL Hausa on November 17, said he had the backing of the people of the state.

“I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win because we have people who believe in us, and we will not let them down,” he stated.