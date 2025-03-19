Many feared dead, cars burnt as fuel tanker crashes, explodes in Abuja

A HUGE explosion caused by a gas tanker crash rocked the Abuja-Keffi expressway near Karu Bridge late Wednesday, leaving an unconfirmed number of people dead and many others injured.

Several cars were also reportedly burnt in the tragedy.

The incident occurred during rush hour as commuters returned from work along the ever-busy highway.

Massive explosion could be heard from videos from the scene on social media, as hundreds of commuters fled from their vehicles for dear lives.

The explosion engulfed several vehicles and caused a gridlock, as thick smoke from the blast billowed in the air.

Reports indicate that the tanker was transporting compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders along with liquid fuel, triggering multiple blast of fire. Fireballs and shrapnel were seen soaring up to 700 meters into the sky.

Eyewitnesses said that emergency responders, including fire service personnel and medical teams, rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and assist victims.

“I saw the tanker coming at high speed, swerving dangerously before it crashed. Within seconds, there was an explosion, and fire spread everywhere,” said a survivor who managed to escape from a nearby vehicle.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

While the number of casualties remains unclear at press time, reports indicate significant loss of lives due to the intensity of the explosion.

Authorities have yet to confirm the number of victims. The inferno also caused heavy damage to nearby structures and vehicles.

Read Also:

The ICIR reported that two persons died with three others injured in a tanker explosion on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos last week Tuesday.

The tanker loaded with gas burst into flames, causing residents and motorists to flee to safety.