MAPOLY expels 365 students over fake admission documents

THE management of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has expelled 365 students for securing admission with falsified academic documents.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta by the institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Mr Yemi Ajibola.

Ajibola explained that the affected students were enrolled in various Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes across the schools.

According to the statement, investigations revealed that the students submitted fake National Diploma (ND) results and forged academic transcripts from different institutions.He added that the documents were used to facilitate admission into the polytechnic.

The institution’s spokesperson said that the expulsion followed a comprehensive verification exercise on credentials submitted during admission and registration processes.

He noted that the action was part of efforts to sanitise its academic system and uphold standards.

“The institution reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on fraud, forgery and other forms of academic misconduct.

“A breakdown showed that 156 students were expelled from the School of Communication and Information Technology.

“The School of Business and Management Studies recorded 117 expulsions, while 54 students were affected in the School of Science and Technology.

“The School of Engineering accounted for 36 expelled students, while two students were affected in the School of Environmental Studies,” he said.

According to the statement, the rector, Dr Koye Jolaoso, warned prospective applicants against using fake credentials to gain admission into the institution.

Jolaoso said the decision reflected the polytechnic’s commitment to academic integrity, excellence and professionalism.

He added that the institution remained focused on promoting transparency and credibility in tertiary education. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)