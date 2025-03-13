Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM Friday

FORMER Central banker Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s next prime minister tomorrow, March 14, along with his cabinet, marking the final day of Justin Trudeau’s nearly a decade tenure.

Governor-General Mary Simon’s office announced this on Wednesday, noting that she would preside over Carney’s swearing-in and his cabinet ministers on Friday at 11 a.m.

The new Liberal leader had promised a “seamless and quick” transition as he takes over from Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January.

The ICIR reported that Carney, a former central banker who led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday. He will become Canada’s 24th prime minister.

Carney will assume leadership during a turbulent period in Canada, as the country navigates a trade war with its longtime ally, the United States, under President Donald Trump, while also preparing for an upcoming general election.

In his victory speech to supporters, Carney struck a defiant tone towards Washington, saying: “In trade as in hockey, Canada will win.”

On Wednesday he said he was “ready to sit down” with US President Donald Trump to negotiate a renewed trade accord in a bid to avoid further economic tussling.

The ICIR reported that Trump imposed new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China on March 4.