back to top

Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award calls for application

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award calls for application
The late Matthew Power
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University invites applications for the Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award.

The award is in honour of the late journalist (Power) who reported empathetically on the human condition and died on assignment in Uganda in March 2014.


     

     

    The Reporting Award is a $12,500 grant to support the work of a promising early-career nonfiction writer who is writing a story that uncovers truths about the human condition.

    The winner will receive US$12,500, NYU ID and full online NYU Bobst Library research and reference privileges.

    Early-career non-fiction writers who want to focus on a story that uncovers truths about the human condition can apply for funding.

    The deadline for the submission of application is February 19, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement