Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award calls for application

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University invites applications for the Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award.

The award is in honour of the late journalist (Power) who reported empathetically on the human condition and died on assignment in Uganda in March 2014.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The Reporting Award is a $12,500 grant to support the work of a promising early-career nonfiction writer who is writing a story that uncovers truths about the human condition.

The winner will receive US$12,500, NYU ID and full online NYU Bobst Library research and reference privileges.

Early-career non-fiction writers who want to focus on a story that uncovers truths about the human condition can apply for funding.

The deadline for the submission of application is February 19, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.