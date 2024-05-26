May 29: Tinubu to inaugurate controversial Lagos-Calabar highway, others

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Lagos to inaugurate and commission ongoing and completed projects under his administration.

The President will move from Lagos to other parts of the country during the week, beginning today, Sunday, May 26, till Friday, May 30, to commission other projects to mark his administration’s first anniversary, which will be held on Wednesday, May 29.

The special adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a statement he issued on Saturday, May 25.

Part of the statement reads, “In Lagos on Sunday, the President will inaugurate the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island. The reconstructed road which began under the Muhammadu Buhari administration was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.

“On the same day, President Tinubu will formally inaugurate, by virtual means, the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge, which has drawn public acclaim for its excellent finishing and aesthetic furnishing.

Onanuga said the President would also commission virtually, the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country.

“The high point of the President’s engagements on Sunday will be the inauguration of the iconic Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion,” it read.

The ICIR reports that the Lagos-Calabar highway has been enmeshed in controversy, as eminent and other Nigerians said the project failed to follow due process required by law.

Work has begun on the project that will connect nine coastal states in the country.

“President Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday to begin another round of commissioning. He will first inaugurate the Southern Parkway, which the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration named after him.

“On Wednesday, the President will attend the National Assembly Dialogue Series, after which he will unveil the National Assembly Library Complex, named after him,” Onanuga added.

Commissioning of the Abuja Metro (Abuja Light Rail) project will also take place on the same day.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





“President Tinubu will leave the National Assembly to relaunch the commercialisation of Abuja Light Rail, also known as Abuja Metro. He will symbolically join a train ride to the city centre.

“The Abuja Metro was completed in 2018 by the Buhari Administration. It was put into commercial use up till 2020. But with the onset of COVID-19, the train service was abandoned. Vandals descended on the facility, putting it out of use.

The statement noted that Wike, after spending $15 million and building access roads to the various stations, has refurbished it for commercial service.

“After the train ride, President Tinubu will also inaugurate the Wuye Flyover-Link Bridge and the Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters,” the statement read.

Advertisements Advert Bracken