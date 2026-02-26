McGraw Fellowship for Business Journalism invites applications

THE Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Centre for Business Journalism is inviting business journalists to its fellowship.

The McGraw Fellowship will provide editorial and financial support to journalists who need the time and resources to produce a significant investigative or enterprise story that provides fresh insight into an important business, financial or economic topic.

It accepts applications for in-depth text, audio and short-form video pieces and will not support long-form documentaries. The fellowship is not a residency. All McGraw Fellows work from their own offices.

The programme is open to anyone with at least five years of professional experience in journalism and will support work by freelance journalists, as well as by reporters and editors currently working at a news organisation or a journalism non-profit. In the latter case, reporters and editors can apply directly in the name of their organisation.

The fellowship provides a grant of up to $15,000 for each project. The exact amount will depend on the time it takes to complete the project and the expenses needed.

Freelance journalists may use some of the funding as a stipend for living expenses during the fellowship. We look for applicants with a proven ability to report and execute a complex project in their proposed medium; ideally, candidates will also have a strong background or reporting expertise on the subject of their project.

The McGraw Centre provides editorial supervision during the fellowship. We work with the fellows to develop their projects during the reporting phase and frequently edit the completed stories. We also assist with placing the articles in established print, audio or digital outlets. The stories run on the McGraw Centre website as well. You’ll find them on the fellowship stories page.

The deadline to apply for the Spring 2026 Fellowships is April 13, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.