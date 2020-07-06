Meals will no longer be served on domestic flights – Minister

HADI Sirika, Minister of Aviation on Monday said meals will no longer be served aboard domestic flights, once operations resume.

“For this domestic operation, there will be no food. No food will be given to reduce contamination level and we will allow you to come with your mask,” Sirika.

“Like the MD of FAAN had said the other day, we see it as your private thing. So it is you bring your mask, they don’t have to be the fancy ones.”

Sirika disclosed this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, noting that the decision was part of efforts to control the spread of coronavirus on flights.

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 28,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 645 deaths according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It could be recalled that Boss Mustapha, Chairman of PTF had earlier announced July 8 as the date for the resumption of domestic flight operations in the country.

The Federal Government has since released guidelines for air travel operations.

While speaking at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, last week, Sirika announced that international air travelers taking off from the country’s airport terminals must arrive five hours before hour of departure in order to observe COVID-19 measures.

For domestic flights, he recommended passengers to arrive three hours before departure time, adding that the airports are being set up to accommodate crowd and minimize physical contact.