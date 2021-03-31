Media house trains campus Journalists on investigative reporting

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNJF) trained campus journalists from the north-central central part of Nigeria on investigative reporting.

The training, implemented under the Campus Civic Media Campaign (CCMC) of the CNJF and supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday.

Joke Kujenya, CNJF programmes officer, said the training was designed to teach and mentor journalism talents from Nigerian universities.

The selected institutions are Kwara State University, Malete; University of Ilorin; University of Jos; Federal University of Technology, Minna; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; Federal Polytechnic, Bida, and Benue State University.

Participants at the two-day training are Agbaje Ayomide, Adetayo Opeyemi Emmanuel, Ibraheem Abdullateef, Toyeeb Abdulquadri, Quayyim Adedimeji, Soaga Oluwafunmilayo, and Hamidat Mohammed Raji.

Others are Mariam Adetona, Baliqees Yetunde Salaudeen, Sylvia Okedi, Martins Ayotunde, Abdusshakur Abdurrahman, Umar Yunusa, Afolabi Bamidele Joseph, Awo Jairus, and Johnstone Kpilaakaa.

Ajibola Amzat, editor and an investigative journalist at the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (TheICIR), while delivering a session on the basics of news writing and investigative journalism, warned young writers to avoid plagiarism and other copyright issues, adding that it is unethical and unacceptable in the profession.

He also advised them to be wary of taking information at face value while working on news stories.

Ruth Olurounbi, a writer at Bloomberg, who took the student on data reporting and fact-checking, said the use of data for investigative stories aids credibility and understanding.

She, however, cautioned young journalists to avoid mining and sharing false information as they are detrimental to the growth of national and social development.

Speaking about his experience as an investigative journalist and editor at HumAngle, Kunle Adebajo highlighted the procedure for identifying sources and developing story ideas.

He urged them to maximise the benefits of social media and other media platforms on giving leads to many untold stories.

Chinedu Asadu, senior staff writer at TheCable, while taking the session on pitching to news platforms on investigative stories, urged the young journalists to submit stories for grants and brave all the odds to get them done.

Simon Kolawole, the executive director of CNJF, represented by Fredrick Nwabufor, deputy editor of TheCable, urged the campus journalists to make maximum use of the knowledge gained and exhibit it in their communities to make a difference in the country.

Johnstone Kpilaakaa, a participant from the University of Jos, said the training helped him gain an in-depth understanding of what it takes to practice journalism and use it to ensure accountability.

Also, Hamidat Mohammed-Raji of the University of Ilorin said the training would unleash her potentials as the workshop has equipped her with knowledge of pitching stories for newsrooms.