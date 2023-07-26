26.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsWorld News
World News

Mediterranean wildfires claim over 40 lives

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Mediterranean Wildfires Claim 40 Lives//Forbes.com

Related

OVER 40 lives have been lost in a wildfire outbreak that has swept through Algeria, Italy and Greece, leaving villages and holiday resorts at risk, and prompting the evacuation of thousands.

On Tuesday, July 25, a firefighting aircraft trying to put out the flames in Greece crashed, resulting in the death of two pilots.

The aircraft, which had been tirelessly dropping water to quell the inferno, tragically came down on a hillside near the town of Karystos on the Greek island of Evia, east of Athens.

The brave captain, aged 34, and the co-pilot, aged 27, both lost their lives in the accident, the country’s airforce confirmed.

Greece is bracing for further evacuation flights as fires continue to ravage the islands of Corfu and Evia, with the Civil Protection Ministry warning of “extreme danger” of fire in six of the country’s 13 regions on Wednesday, July 26.

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and resorts in the southern region of the holiday hotspot, Rhodes.

To facilitate the evacuations, close to 3,000 holidaymakers have already been flown back to their home countries, according to figures from the Transport Ministry.

The wildfires have dealt a significant blow to Greece’s tourism industry, a crucial pillar of the nation’s economy, and in response to the crisis, tour operators have taken the difficult decision to cancel upcoming trips to the affected areas.

Tourism contributes 18 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports one in five jobs.

For islands like Rhodes, the reliance on tourism is even more substantial, making the impact of the wildfires all the more devastating.

Algeria has suffered the highest death toll so far, with 34 victims, including 10 soldiers who found themselves surrounded by flames during an evacuation in the coastal province of Bejaia, east of Algiers.

While Algerian authorities have managed to extinguish 80 per cent of the fire since Sunday, an extensive firefighting operation is ongoing, engaging around 8,000 personnel, hundreds of fire trucks, and several aircraft.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The relentless heatwave shows no signs of abating, with temperatures expected to surge beyond 44°C (111°F) in certain parts of Greece.

    Sicily and Puglia in Italy have also been affected, forcing thousands to flee in the face of the advancing flames.

    The combination of high winds and parched vegetation has made firefighting efforts arduous, leaving firefighters struggling to contain the inferno and create effective firebreaks.

    Fires have also raged in neighbouring Tunisia, where 300 people had to be evacuated from the coastal village of Melloula.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Entertainment

    Controversial music video: Don’t apologise, Soyinka tells Davido

    NOBEL Laureate, Wole Soyinka, hss shared his thoughts on the controversial music video released...
    Health

    SSB Tax: Presidency pledges to commit 10% of annual budgets to health sector

    THE Presidency on Tuesday, July 25, pledged to commit 10 per cent of the...
    Health

    Doctors declare total, indefinite strike

    THE National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a total and indefinite strike. The...
    Business and Economy

    More squeeze for SMEs as CBN raises benchmark interest rates to 18.75%

    MICRO, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) numbering about 39.65 million in Nigeria will have...
    Featured News

    WAJIC 2023: Journalism should be more constructive to retain media relevance – Google News VP

    VICE President of News at Google, Richard Gingras, has urged journalists to be more...

    Most Read

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Nigerian banks, Afrexim, others provided 50% debt finance for $18.5bn Dangote refinery project –...

    Presidential poll: Tribunal rejects live broadcast of proceedings

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Tinubu sworn in as President of Nigeria

    Tribunal: APC, Tinubu oppose moves to merge Atiku, Obi’s petitions

    Tribunal adjourns Atiku’s petition over INEC’s refusal to provide materials

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Controversial music video: Don’t apologise, Soyinka tells Davido

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.