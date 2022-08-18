Meedan offers grants to combat climate misinformation

MEEDAN is accepting applications for the Check Global Independent Media Response Fund, which addresses global challenges with hyperlocal communities.

The fund aims to support small and medium-sized media initiatives focusing on climate misinformation.

It supports independent media workers and grassroots media initiatives that will aim to address a wide range of climate-related misinformation topics in four regions: North Africa and Western Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific.

Media practitioners and newsrooms that address climate misinformation are eligible for grants.

Applicants are eligible for grants up to US$5,000 for individuals, and up to US$15,000 for collectives and organizations.

The organiser says, “Climate change is one of the most pressing concerns of the 21st century. Despite its urgency, governments will not deal productively with this issue.

“We consider that journalists, media practitioners, local journalism initiatives, and independent media organisations have an important role, a multifaceted one while raising awareness about climate change and its causes. They should also enable and amplify the voices of the communities who are directly impacted by climate change.”

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 30, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.