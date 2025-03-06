MFWA offers story grants on digital public infrastructure

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has announced story production grants to support journalists in Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo.

The initiative aims to foster the creation of in-depth and impactful stories on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs).

Journalists who have compelling story ideas on DPI and DPGs, especially those that can spark public discourse or influence policy decisions, are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must present a story idea that highlights issues related to digital public infrastructure and its societal implications. In addition, they must submit a letter of support from their media organisation, confirming the outlet’s commitment to publish the final work.

Successful applicants will receive grants averaging USD 300, with the exact amount depending on the complexity and potential impact of the story. Accepted story formats include print (newspapers and online), broadcast (radio and television), and documentaries.

To apply, journalists must submit a detailed story pitch outlining the topic, approach, potential sources, and expected outcomes. Applicants should also provide a breakdown of their budget and upload a signed consent letter from their media house.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, with the first deadline set for March 20, 2025.

Interested journalist can submit their pitches here