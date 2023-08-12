Christopher Musa, chief of defense staff
Christopher Musa, chief of defense staff
Reading time: 1 mins

Military better off in a democracy, faults report on welfare – DHQ

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the military is better off under democracy, while it further condemned calls for it to interfere in the nation’s democracy.

The defence headquarters stance was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, on the evening of Friday, August 11, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the call for military intervention in democracy is highly unpatriotic and wicked.

It also warned against attempts by unpatriotic elements to distract the military from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

Gusau added that the DHQ frowned at the report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said the armed forces leadership has prioritised the welfare of its personnel and will continue to do so.

“The military hierarchy detests any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding military to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in the country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country,” Gusau said.

He remarked that the armed forces, under the leadership of a general, Christopher Musa, is determined to ensure its complete subordination to constitutional authority under President Bola Tinubu.

The statement added that it would not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).

There have been calls on social media recently for the military to intervene in Nigeria.

The call was heightened by the difficulty faced by Nigerians after the fuel subsidy removal and the recent successful coup in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Meanwhile, the DHQ said troops of the Nigerian army have killed 38 suspected terrorists in one week across the country’s six geo-political zones.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The Director of defence media operations, Edward Buba, disclosed this to journalists yesterday.

    Buba said soldiers also apprehended 242 suspects and rescued 89 hostages during different operations nationwide.

    He said the suspects include 175 gunmen, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborators and 17 pipeline vandals.

    He continued by saying that the troops had also found stolen crude oil worth N607 million.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    FactCheckHub at 3: Experts proffer solutions to tackling AI disinformation campaigns

    Police confirms arrest of officers caught extorting commuters in Osun

    LASTMA warns skit makers against unapproved use of its uniform

    We have no partnership with Asari Dokubo – Nigerian Army

    Amid probe CBN releases 7 years financial statements

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.