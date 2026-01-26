Military finally admits coup attempt against Tinubu after initial denials

THE Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has finally confirmed that some of the 16 officers previously arrested over ‘indiscipline and service breaches’ were implicated in plotting to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu.

A statement signed by the Director of Defence Information Samaila Uba, on Monday, January 26, stated that the officers would face formal trial before a military judicial panel following its investigation, which it said was conducted according to established military procedures. It also said the probe examined all circumstances surrounding the officers’ conduct.

“It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded, and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel. The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN,” the statement read.

While some officers were found with cases to answer, others were cleared of wrongdoing.

The AFN said the arraignment would proceed under the Armed Forces Act and other relevant service regulations, to ensure fairness and due process.

“The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks,” it added.

The official admittance came after months of public speculation and denials of the aborted putsch by the military. Sahara Reporters, an online news medium, had on Saturday, October 18, claimed that 16 officers arrested and detained by the Nigerian Armed Forces planned to topple Tinubu’s government.

Another report by Premium Times also claimed that top intelligence sources provided insights into how the coup was to be hatched before the officers plotting it were apprehended.

The reports also alleged that key government officials, including Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, were targeted for assassination.

The development reportedly created tension within the government, prompting the Presidency to cancel the National Independence Day parade usually held on October 1.

At the time, the Defence Headquarters denied the claims, stating that the arrests were part of routine disciplinary measures linked to career stagnation and repeated failures in promotion examinations, and not politically motivated.