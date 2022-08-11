23.1 C
Abuja

Military says 1,755 terrorists surrendered, 29 killed in two weeks

Raji Olatunji
National Security Council meeting
THE Military High Command has said not less than 1,755 terrorists surrendered within the last two weeks.

It also disclosed that 29 terrorists were killed within the period.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, a Major General, who gave the breakdown during the bi-weekly update on military operations between 28 July to 11 August 2022, said the troops arrested 55 terrorists and rescued 52 civilians in the North-East.

According to him, the troops recovered 128 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five bicycles, 12 AK-47 rifles, four motorcycles and five mobile phones.

Onyeuko said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized one terrorist while others fled during an encounter with Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along Uzoro-Gadamayo Road in Adamawa State.

He added that the troops recovered one AK-49 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, four AK-49 magazines, 250 rounds of 5.56mm, one bandolier and a mobile phone in the incident.

Onyeuko further disclosed that troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force arrested Hussain Dungus, Ali Bulama Jidda and Mallam Ali Abuna – terrorist logistics suppliers, on August 6 in the Buni Yadi general area.

In the North-Central, it was disclosed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested a notorious criminal, Nathaniel Azege, who has been on the wanted list of the Theatre Command for terrorizing Makurdi town.

Also, according to the breakdown, the Air Component of Operation Hadaran Daji carried out successful strikes on key terrorists enclave and hideouts located in Rudu forest, in Katsina State.

According to Onyeuko, the troops killed a wanted high-profile terrorist leader, Abdulkareem Lawal, and 27 of his foot soldiers.

Raji Olatunji
