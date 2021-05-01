Military, vigilante repel bandits’ attack in Niger

THE military and a vigilante group, on Thursday afternoon, repelled bandits’ attack in Sarkin Pawa, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack took place at about 1 pm, but it was resisted by members of Vigilante Corps with air support from the Nigerian Air Force.

Eyewitnesses said the bandits killed an unidentified man as they entered the town with sophisticated weapons, revealing that some residents were injured in the gun battle that lasted for about an hour.

The ICIR learnt that the bandits took off after the military and vigilantes overpowered them.

An eyewitness Ibrahim Kabir confirmed the victory for the military but urged the government to send in more security personnel and equipment that would enable operatives to successfully defeat the bandits and other terrorists in the country.

Another eyewitness Lanre Sadiq dislcosed that some rifles and an AK-47 guns were recovered from the fleeing bandits.

Co-Convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths Sani Abubakar Kokki ,who also confirmed the attack, said the combined efforts of the military, members of Vigilante Corps and air support from the Nigerian Air Force were enough to drive away the bandits.

“The bandits were forcefully chased out of the town. After a fierce gun battle, the deadly criminals withdrew from the town. The casualty figure is, however, still sketchy at the moment,” he said.

Calls and text messages made to the Niger State Police Spokesman Wasiu Abiodun were not answered as at the time of filing this report.