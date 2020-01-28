Millions of properties lost as fire guts Sabo market in Sagamu

Advertisement

FIRE outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning has destroyed millions of properties in the popular Sabo market in Sagamu, Ogun state.

A video shared on Twitter shows that the fire started at about 3:am on Tuesday, razing down shops in the section where kola nuts were sold and ould not be put out because there was no intervention from the fire department.

Advertisement

According to a witness, Omotola, who called the fire service department, the fire servicemen had no water available to douse the inferno. And while the market was burning, some people seized the opportunity to steal goods from stores.

More details later.