22.5 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Ministerial nominees screening: Commotion as senate move to step down Keyamo, screens Mahmud

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
Nigerian senate: pc: The Guardian
Nigerian senate: pc: The Guardian

Related

THE Senate, has on Monday, August 7,  divided over the screening of Festus Kenyamo.

The senate also screened Mariya Mahmud, a nominee from Kano state.

The ICIR reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded their names to the senate chamber for confirmation as ministers on Friday, August 4.

The lawmakers were in disarray after a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the Keyamo.

The motion was seconded by Nwokocha’s, a senator from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were in commotion with the issue.

    Meanwhile, Opeyemi Bamidele, a senator from Ekiti, moved for the extension of sitting time beyond 2pm.

    He also moved for close session to address the issue of Keyamo and it was seconded.

    Details later…

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Education

    Despite literacy concerns, 79 schools in Bauchi have one teacher each

    DESPITE having the highest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, 79 schools in Misau...
    Sports

    Women’s world cup: 10-Man England defeats Nigeria 4-2 on penalty shootout

    ENGLAND defeated Nigeria's Super Falcons, 4-2 via penalty shootout to progress to the quarter-finals...
    News

    Diaso Vwaere: Lagos govt insists blood was available, sacks facility managers

    THE Lagos State Government says it has sacked and blacklisted the facility managers in...
    Entertainment

    Princess evicted as BBNaija All-Stars features Bisola, Dorathy, Mike as first jurists

    BISOLA Aiyeola, Dorothy Bachor and Mike Edwards are the first set of ex-housemates to...
    News

    Second Niger Bridge: Police begin 24-hour surveillance over vandalism

    ANAMBRA State Police Command has begun a 24-hour surveillance on the 2nd Niger Bridge...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Despite literacy concerns, 79 schools in Bauchi have one teacher each

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.