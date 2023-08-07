Ministerial nominees screening: Commotion as senate move to step down Keyamo, screens Mahmud

THE Senate, has on Monday, August 7, divided over the screening of Festus Kenyamo.

The senate also screened Mariya Mahmud, a nominee from Kano state.

The ICIR reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded their names to the senate chamber for confirmation as ministers on Friday, August 4.

The lawmakers were in disarray after a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the Keyamo.

The motion was seconded by Nwokocha’s, a senator from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were in commotion with the issue.

Meanwhile, Opeyemi Bamidele, a senator from Ekiti, moved for the extension of sitting time beyond 2pm.

He also moved for close session to address the issue of Keyamo and it was seconded.

Details later…