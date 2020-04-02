Ministry of finance asks for assistance of 100 to 500 ventilators from Elon Musk on Twitter

THE Ministry of Finance Budget and Planning through its official Twitter handle @FinMinNigeria asks for assistance from Elonmusk (@elonmusk), saying the Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with COVID-19 cases arising daily in Nigeria.

Elon musk through his official Twitter handle said his company has extra FDA-approved ventilators and would ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions.

He added that device and shipping costs are free, the only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients not stored in a warehouse.

Elon Musk is the co-founder and CEO at Tesla, overseeing all product design, engineering and manufacturing of the company’s electric vehicles, battery products, and Solar Roofs.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) set up a private-sector coalition against COVID-19 and has so far realised about N15.325 billion as contributions to tackle coronavirus in the country.

This was made known by Isaac Okorafor CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department in Abuja on Wednesday.