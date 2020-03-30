Ministry of finance disowns fake letter listing donations of Nigerians for the fight against COVID-19

THE ministry of finance has disowned a letter listing the donations made by some Nigerians for the fight against COVID-19 terming it as FAKE and SCAM.

The ministry through a letter signed by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning made this known in a public notice.

The ministry discredited the solicitation asking Nigerians to donate to fight COVID-19, saying the news is fake.

The Ministry said it has not requested any donations from the public or received any, warning the general public that it would not be liable for any financial transaction which may have transpired between people and scammers who have created emails or social media accounts in the name of the ministry or that of the principal officers of the ministry.

The ministry, therefore, advised all members of the public to desist from transacting businesses with imposters as doing so would be at their own risk.