Minna General Hospital outdated, unsafe for patients, says governor

Health
Outdated, unsafe: Niger Governor raises alarm on Minna General Hospital
Minna Genral Hospital. Image courtesy of Punch Newspaper
Bankole ABE
NIGER State Governor Mohammed Bago has raised the alarm over the state of Minna General Hospital, describing the facility as outdated and unsafe.

He declared a state of emergency on the hospital, saying the facility was unfit to take care of patients.

The governor stated this during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

At the meeting, Bago said the hospital, which was built over 50 years ago, had decayed significantly and was no longer fit to serve the medical needs of the state’s increasing population.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 1, by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, the governor revealed that during an unscheduled visit to the hospital,  he sat on a bench at the eye centre that had been there since his childhood, highlighting the facility’s outdated state.

He said the hospital could no longer serve its purpose, describing its condition as overstretched, outdated, and unsafe.

“What we need now is a modern, functional, and efficient health facility that reflects our vision for a healthier Niger State,” the governor stated.

He has, therefore, established a committee comprising special advisers and stakeholders to conduct a thorough assessment of the facility and recommend actionable solutions.


     

     

    He said plans were underway to demolish the current structures and begin the reconstruction of new units and wards for the hospital.

    He said during the period of reconstruction, essential departments and services would be temporarily relocated to select primary healthcare centres across the state to ensure continuity in care.

    “This decision is part of a broader plan to revamp the entire healthcare sector in Niger State, ensuring that citizens have access to quality and dignified medical services,” the governor noted.

    Bago said his administration was committed to building effective systems, with health being a top priority.

    Bankole Abe
