Monarch calls for collective effort in tackling insecurity in Niger Delta

THE Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwase 111, has called for a collective effort in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta.

The recently installed monarch emphasised the importance of sincerity of purpose in achieving lasting peace and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

He stated this while receiving the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Milland Dixon Dikio.

He urged leaders in the Niger Delta region to limit their personal interests and work together to tackle various challenges, He also called for unity among the people.

“Our heads have been held down for too long. We have always been capable of greatness. The divisions among us have not allowed us to attain the greatness we desire.”

He pleaded with the interim administrator to unite the region’s people, saying “once the Niger Delta gets it right, it would be easier for Nigeria to also get it right.”

Dikio, while speaking during the occasion, said there were many opportunities in the Niger Delta but harnessing them depended on peace, adding that the importance of Warri and the historical facts about the city and the kingdom compelled PAP to host a summit that would showcase the economic potential of the region.