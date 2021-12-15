27.5 C
Abuja

Monarch calls for collective effort in tackling insecurity in Niger Delta

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwase 111, has called for a collective effort in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta.

The recently installed monarch emphasised the importance of sincerity of purpose in achieving lasting peace and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

He stated this while receiving the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Milland Dixon Dikio.

He urged leaders in the Niger Delta region to limit their personal interests and work together to tackle various challenges, He also called for unity among the people.

“Our heads have been held down for too long. We have always been capable of greatness. The divisions among us have not allowed us to attain the greatness we desire.”

He pleaded with the interim administrator to unite the region’s people, saying “once the Niger Delta gets it right, it would be easier for Nigeria to also get it right.”

Dikio, while speaking during the occasion, said there were many opportunities in the Niger Delta but harnessing them depended on peace, adding that the importance of Warri and the historical facts about the city and the kingdom compelled PAP to host a summit that would showcase the economic potential of the region.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Health and Environment

Lassa fever kills doctor, pregnant woman in Nasarawa

NIGERIA has recorded two new deaths from Lassa fever. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...
National News

Again, Senate steps down Gender Equality Bill

THE Senate has, again, stepped down a bill meant to create equal opportunities for...
Business and Economy

The future of trade is services, green, digital -Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that the...
News

FG okays upward salary review for Police officers

THE Federal Government has approved an upward salary review for serving Police officers across...
Breaking News

Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Sultan, others ask Buhari to implement constitutional reforms before 2023

THE COMMITTEE for Goodness of Nigeria - a new political pressure group co-convened by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Nigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, says Akande lied in autobiography

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Bandits kill Kaduna State House of Assembly member

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Air Peace gets offer to fly to Dubai airport on ‘goodwill’

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Police detain Fisayo Soyombo over report indicting top officers

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNorthern group protests insecurity, proposed fuel hike, inflation
Next articleLai Mohammed applauds Buhari’s commitment to ending insecurity

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.