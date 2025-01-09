back to top

Mongabay offers Conservation Reporting Fellowship

A Malagasy journalist conducting an interview in Madagascar.
A fellow and Malagasy journalist conducting an interview in Madagascar.
Blessing OTOIBHI
MONGABAY is accepting applications for the Y. Eva Tan Conservation Reporting Fellowship.

The programme will provide opportunities for journalists to report on critical environmental issues, gaining valuable training, experience, and credibility that will help them advance their careers in journalism and communications.

During the six-month fellowship, fellows will work directly with the fellowship editor to produce six stories.

The programme will support up to 12 fellows this year – six at Mongabay’s Global English Bureau and six at its Spanish-Language Bureau, Mongabay-Latam. Work is remote.

Aspiring environmental journalists from tropical countries are eligible for a reporting fellowship.


     

     

    Eligible applicants must be from a low to upper-middle-income tropical country, as classified by the World Bank.

    Fellows will receive a US$3,000 stipend.

    The next application deadline is January 19, 2025.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

