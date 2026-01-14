Morocco dash Nigeria’s hope of lifting 2025 AFCON

NIHERIA’s hope of lifting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been truncated following a penalty shootout defeat after a goalless semi-final encounter with Morocco.

The highly anticipated clash ended 0–0 after regulation time and extra times Nigeria maintained defensive solidity throughout the 120 minutes as Morocco failed to convert their chances in attack, forcing the match into penalties.

In the shootout, Nigeria’s Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their penalties, bringing an end to their AFCON campaign and dashing hopes of reaching the final.

The defeat marked a disappointing end to what had been an impressive tournament run for the Super Eagles. Nigeria had entered the semi-final full of confidence after defeating Algeria 2–0 in the quarterfinals at the Marrakesh Stadium on January 10.

Against Algeria, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring early in the second half with a powerful aerial header from a precise cross by Bruno.

Akor Adams doubled Nigeria’s lead ten minutes later after being set up by Osimhen, with Alex Iwobi playing a key role in the build-up.

The quarterfinal victory followed a dominant 4–0 win over Mozambique in the round of 16 at the Stade de Fès, where Nigeria displayed attacking fluidity and tactical cohesion.

Osimhen and Adams both found the net in that encounter, with Iwobi and Ademola Lookman providing crucial assists.

Nigeria face Egypt on Saturday for a third place in the campaign, while Morocco meet Senegal in the final on Sunday.