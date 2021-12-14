32.6 C
Abuja

Mother of chief of staff to Kogi governor kidnapped

Bankole Abe

UNKNOWN gunmen, on Monday evening, stormed the residence of the mother of Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku at her home in Adavi Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped her.

Seriya Raji was abducted around 8 p.m. on Monday at her residence in the Nagazi area of Okene in Kogi State. It was gathered that the incident happened at her home in the community, under Adavi LGA.

One of her neighbours said the gunmen gained access to her room through the mosque beside her house.

This is coming weeks after the Kogi State Commissioner for Environment Adewale Omofaiye escaped a kidnapped attempt.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kogi State William Ovye Aya could not be reached to confirm the incident as calls put through to his phone were not successful.

