MPA opens competition for photography award

THE Mobile Photography Awards (MPA) is calling for applications for the annual competition open exclusively to photographs shot and edited on all mobile phones and tablets.

It is a contest and travelling exhibition that supports mobile art and photography.

A grand prize winner will receive US$3,000, and the MPA Photo Essay winner will be awarded US$500.

All types and kinds of high-quality photos are encouraged for the competition. Entries will be judged on creativity and originality.

Submission fees are US$15 for one image, US$30 for three pictures, US$50 for six shots and US$100 for 15 images. The entry for the MPA Photo Essay is US$29.

The deadline for the submission of photos is December 16, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here.