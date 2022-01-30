27.1 C
Abuja

MTN mobile subscribers decline by 8m in 2021

Science and TechICT/Telecoms
Joseph OLAOLUWA
MTN Nigeria shares
MTN Nigeria
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

MOBILE subscribers of MTN Nigeria declined by 10.6 per cent to 68.5 million in 2021, from 76.5 million in 2020, representing a loss of eight million subscribers.

This is according to the telecommunication firm’s audited report for the full year ended December 31, 2021, obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

The report reveals that active data subscribers grew 5.3 per cent in the same period to 34.3m active subscribers in 2021, from 32.6m in 2020.

In terms of revenue, the telco giant recorded N1.65 trillion for the year ended 2021, compared to N1.34 trillion obtained in the previous year.

The firm’s voice revenue grew by 8.4 per cent to N971.44 billion in 2021, from N895.97 billion in 2020.

Similarly, the data revenue grew by 55.3 per cent to N516.14bn, from N332.4bn in 2020.

Its profit after taxation jumped 45.5 per cent to N298.65bn in 2021, from N205.21bn in the corresponding period.

In the report, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola described MTN performance in the past year as ‘quite significant.’

- Advertisement -

Toriola said, “We commemorated our 20th anniversary with a celebration of our customers and all the stakeholder relationships that enabled our journey. In addition, we made good progress towards our ambition 2025 objectives, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the business.

“During the year, our total contribution to the Government through direct and indirect taxes was N669.2bn, up 83.4 per cent, representing approximately 40 per cent of our total revenue. We extended our interventions, in response to the challenges to our nation arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a further N1.5bn to the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) in support of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.”

He attributed the growth in data subscribers to the acquisition of an additional 800MHz spectrum and the accelerated roll-out of its 4G network, covering more than 70 per cent of the population.

He said that the acquisition of a 100MHz spectrum licence in the 3.5GHz band would serve in the roll-out of its 5G services.

He noted that the number of active users of the MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB) had grown well over 9.4m, and outlined the board’s decision to pay a final dividend of N8.57 kobo per share from distributable net income to shareholders.

Last month, the firm revealed that the telecom ban in some locations in the nation had slightly affected some of the company’s business activities, which consequently affected its overall subscriber numbers.

Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to j[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Soludo says Nigeria needs disruptive thinkers

... SPPG holds first convocation in Abuja THE School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG),...
ICT/Telecoms

MTN mobile subscribers decline by 8m in 2021

MOBILE subscribers of MTN Nigeria declined by 10.6 per cent to 68.5 million in...
News

Fight against corruption: ICPC, CODA sign agreement on asset recovery

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has entered an agreement...
Opinion

Ernest Adegunle Shonekan and Nigeria’s unending tale of three masters

By Chidi Anselm ODINKALU This title is not original. When he published his memoirs in...
News

Fire service: Inactive emergency lines on FCTA’s website put residents at risk

In October 2019, a section of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) building located...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Tunde Bakare unveils Project 16, hints on becoming president after Buhari

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Behold Nigerian presidential hopefuls with hanging corruption petitions, cases

Six months after, PSC rejects IGP’s investigative report on Abba Kyari

At taxpayers’ expense, Gov Abiodun leads delegates to Abuja to thank Buhari for visiting...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFight against corruption: ICPC, CODA sign agreement on asset recovery
Next articleSoludo says Nigeria needs disruptive thinkers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.