Multiple taxation sparks resistance in Taraba Councils

By Lawrence FRANCIS

TARABA state, located in North-West Nigeria, has recently witnessed a growing tax rebellion that brewed in the markets of Ardo Kola and Gassol communities.

Consequently, residents and business owners in the affected areas protested against multiple taxation perceived as excessive and unjust.

This has also triggered accusations of mismanagement and corruption on the part of government officials.

Many swore that they would not pay tax again, and vowed to resist any attempt to force them.

Amid escalating tensions, the community demanded transparency, accountability and fairness in the tax regime .

This report explores the root of the conflict, its impact on local businesses and, and the government’s role.

Watch the video below.

This report republished from Prime TV Africa was made possible with support from the International Budget Partnership (IBP) and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR under the Tax Justice, Equity and Transparency project.