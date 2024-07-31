back to top

Multiple taxation sparks resistance in Taraba Councils

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Investigations
Multiple taxation sparks resistance in Taraba Councils Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich via Pexel.com
Multiple taxation sparks resistance in Taraba Councils Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich via Pexel.com
Editorial
Editorial

By Lawrence FRANCIS

TARABA state, located in North-West Nigeria, has recently witnessed a growing tax rebellion that brewed in the markets of Ardo Kola and Gassol communities.

Consequently, residents and business owners in the affected areas protested against multiple taxation perceived as excessive and unjust.

This has also triggered accusations of mismanagement and corruption on the part of government officials.

Many swore that they would not pay tax again, and vowed to resist any attempt to force them.

Amid escalating tensions, the community demanded transparency, accountability and fairness in the tax regime .

This report explores the root of the conflict, its impact on local businesses and, and the government’s role.

Watch the video below.

This report republished from Prime TV Africa was made possible with support from the International Budget Partnership (IBP) and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR under the Tax Justice, Equity and Transparency project

Read Also:

 [INVESTIGATION] After spending N70m, contractor ‘shabbily executed’ Sokoto roads
‘Kaleyewa’; Here’s how a foundation is providing care for the elderly in Ondo
‘No space’, Abuja hospitals reject patients over dearth of bed space, NARD actions
“We can’t sleep” FCT residents flee homes over bandits attacks, kidnappings
Editorial
 | Author Page

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
- Advertisement

Recent

- Advertisement