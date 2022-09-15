Muslim-Muslim ticket: ‘Why I proposed bill to ban same faith presidential ticket’

THE lawmaker representing Kogi West in the senate, Smart Adeyemi, has explained why he sponsored a bill to ban any political party from presenting members of the same religious faith as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates in future elections.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Adeyemi, a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), said the proposed bill sought to enhance peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among Christians and Muslims in the country.

“We are putting in place a legislative provision that will make it compelling for political parties to take into consideration the sentiments of Nigerians,” he said.

Shedding light on the Muslim-Muslim ticket flagged by the APC, the lawmaker said, “The amendment is not seeking to reverse the train that is already on track. We are talking about the next dispensation.

“The proposal is not about Tinubu or Shettima. Laws cannot be retroactive. It is futuristic. If you commit an offence before a law is in existence, you will be judged by what was available at that time.”

Adeyemi hoped the bill would stop “power mongers” from abusing religion to actualize selfish interests.

“In this country, you have a large army of pastors and imams who probably have no jobs. So, they look for opportunities like this to ignite problem so that they can be seen to be championing their faith.

- Advertisement -

“Religion is a mystery. So, when you see what is capable of threatening the unity and peace of Nigeria, as a lawmaker, you have a responsibility to try to save the situation.

“So, this amendment is not for this dispensation. Primaries have been concluded, INEC deadline for substitution of candidates has passed, so we can do that now; the bill is for the future,” he added.