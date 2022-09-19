22.8 C
My goal is to get people to trust government – Peter Obi

Business and EconomyPolitics and Governance
Joseph OLAOLUWA
File Photo : Peter Obi
THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that his goal is to get Nigerians to trust government.

Obi made this statement when he played guest to the organised private sector at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Victoria Island, today.

The former Anambra governor said he was concerned about the Sustainable Development Goals but hoped to focus on areas like food and security, establishment of the Rule of Law, removing Nigeria from oil independence, expanding physical infrastructure, as well as human capital development.

He also planned to improve the nation’s foreign policy to restore Nigeria’s strategic relevance.

“These are things that are critical and that we want to do. Our goal is to bring back the trust of people in governance.

“We must show that good governance is aimed at providing needed services to the populace and receiving constructive criticism and moving forward. Securing Nigeria would require concerted efforts, and a shift from coercive to consensus approach,” he added.

Obi promised to include the people in policy making, and expressed his desire to consult women, youths and the vulnerable.

“As a president elected by all Nigerians, the buck stops at my desk. I would be fully responsible for governance and security,” he stated.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
