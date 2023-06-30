23.1 C
Abuja
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

My greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake, Yhemolee reveals

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

Related

NIGERIAN actor and social media influencer, Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has revealed that his most significant accomplishment in 2022 was witnessing Asake’s complete emergence into the spotlight.

During an interview on the program “With Chude” hosted by Chude Jideonwo on Wednesday, June 28, Yhemolee enthusiastically shared a revelation, expressing his delight at Asake’s remarkable achievements.

“On his birthday, I said it that my greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake”, he said.

The actor, renowned for his enthusiasm for nightlife, reminisced about his enduring friendship with Asake over 13 years. He noted that throughout their journey, they have steadfastly pursued their respective dreams of attaining success, while providing unwavering support to each other every step of the way.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Yhemolee narrated the intriguing story of how he introduced Asake to Olamide. According to him, Olamide initially reached out regarding another artist, Dan Dizzy. However, upon realising that Olamide was actively engaged and responding instantly, he seized the opportunity to mention Asake’s talent and potential to him.

    “Badoo liked my song, ‘All the girls’ and randomly posted it on his page one day and tagged me. One morning around 4:00 am, he texted me to ask about Dan Dizzy but I realised he is very active so immediately told him I have an artist for him. As we were talking, I sent Asake’s song to his mail then told him to listen at his free time and help the boy in anyway”, Yhemolee said.

    He noted that he didn’t have high expectations when he informed Olamide about Asake. However, to his surprise, that very same morning, he received another message from Olamide expressing his readiness to collaborate and work with Asake.

    Nigerian singer, Asake
    Nigerian singer, Asake

    Ever since Asake’s signing to YBNL Records under the ownership of Olamide, he has become a sensation dominating the Nigerian entertainment industry. His talent has garnered global recognition, resulting in a multitude of prestigious awards and a recent nomination for the highly acclaimed BET Awards.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Service chiefs: DHQ orders senior officers to resign before July 3

    THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has ordered military officers who are superior in rank to...
    Diaspora News

    Nigerian woman jailed in Switzerland for trafficking

    IN a ruling that exposes the grim reality of human trafficking, a 34-year-old Nigerian...
    National News

    Blasphemy: CAN condemns killing of butcher in Sokoto

    THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing of a butcher, Usman...
    News

    Eid-el-Kabir: Gombe extends public holidays to Friday

    THE Gombe State government has extended public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to Friday,...
    Banking and Finance

    CBN directive on bank customers’ social media handles illegal — Commission

    THE Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN)...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Otti freezes Abia State accounts, dissolves boards amid EFCC probe

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    EXPLAINER: Is it possible to be a judge in Nigeria without a law degree?

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Benue govt revokes Ortom’s last-minute appointments

    US visa ban confirms rigging of 2023 elections — PDP campaign chief

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Service chiefs: DHQ orders senior officers to resign before July 3

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.