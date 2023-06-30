My greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake, Yhemolee reveals

NIGERIAN actor and social media influencer, Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has revealed that his most significant accomplishment in 2022 was witnessing Asake’s complete emergence into the spotlight.

During an interview on the program “With Chude” hosted by Chude Jideonwo on Wednesday, June 28, Yhemolee enthusiastically shared a revelation, expressing his delight at Asake’s remarkable achievements.

“On his birthday, I said it that my greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake”, he said.

The actor, renowned for his enthusiasm for nightlife, reminisced about his enduring friendship with Asake over 13 years. He noted that throughout their journey, they have steadfastly pursued their respective dreams of attaining success, while providing unwavering support to each other every step of the way.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

Yhemolee narrated the intriguing story of how he introduced Asake to Olamide. According to him, Olamide initially reached out regarding another artist, Dan Dizzy. However, upon realising that Olamide was actively engaged and responding instantly, he seized the opportunity to mention Asake’s talent and potential to him.

“Badoo liked my song, ‘All the girls’ and randomly posted it on his page one day and tagged me. One morning around 4:00 am, he texted me to ask about Dan Dizzy but I realised he is very active so immediately told him I have an artist for him. As we were talking, I sent Asake’s song to his mail then told him to listen at his free time and help the boy in anyway”, Yhemolee said.

He noted that he didn’t have high expectations when he informed Olamide about Asake. However, to his surprise, that very same morning, he received another message from Olamide expressing his readiness to collaborate and work with Asake.

Ever since Asake’s signing to YBNL Records under the ownership of Olamide, he has become a sensation dominating the Nigerian entertainment industry. His talent has garnered global recognition, resulting in a multitude of prestigious awards and a recent nomination for the highly acclaimed BET Awards.