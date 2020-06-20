Name and Shame: Ekiti Govt releases profile of another convicted rapist

EKITI State Government has made public the details of a convicted rapist in its ‘Name and Shame’ initiative to curb gender based violence in the state.

In what it tagged ‘ Public Announcement, the state government released the detail of the rape convict as Ajewole Dada Filani who raped a 23-year-old woman.

The state’s Ministry of Justice said the release of convicted rapists was in response to the frequency of reported cases of gender-based violence and sexual abuse in the state.

Filani whose detail was released on the Twitter page of Ekiti State Government is currently serving a life imprisonment.

According to the ministry, Filani before his conviction was a resident of Ikere-Ekiti town in the state.

His name has been added to the Sex Offenders Registry with the State’s Ministry of Justice.

“The Ministry of Justice under the leadership of @AGWaleFapohunda has released a Public Notice on the status of Ajewole Dada Filani, formerly resident in Ikere-Ekiti who was convicted for the rape of a 23-year-old woman,” the Twitter message read.

The state government noted that the ‘name and shame’ policy is part of the proactive measures deployed Kayode Fayemi, Governor of the state to rid state of all forms of violence against women and children.

The Ekiti Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Management Committee, chaired by the First Lady of the state, Bisi fayemi, is said to be on advocacy tour to engage key stakeholders in proactive ways to eliminate GBV, FGM & sexual harassment, and to ensure the security of victims and access to justice in Ekiti.