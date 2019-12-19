‘Name and Shame’: Ekiti State commences public ridicule of sex offenders

Advertisement

MONTHS after the Ekiti State Government disclosed plans to publicly ‘name and shame’ sex offenders in the state, the state government on Wednesday published the name and address of a convicted culprit said to have raped a teenager in the state.

The criminal, Ajibade Olaoluwa David, a former resident of Ejigbo Street, in Aiyede-Ekiti was found guilty to have defiled a 14-year-old girl.

He is currently serving a 10-year jail term at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado-Ekiti, the State Capital.

The information shared by the State Government through Wale Fapohunda, Attorney General of the State revealed that the policy implementation is part of on-going efforts to check all manners of violence against women in the state.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT In response to the frequency of reported cases of Gender-based violence and sexual abuse, the Government of Ekiti State has published the name and photograph of another convicted sex offender in the State. pic.twitter.com/PpNz1FzEkV — Government of Ekiti State (@ekitistategov) December 18, 2019

On 16th August, Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor kick-started implementation of the policy with Rev. Asateru Gabriel, a cleric who defiled a seven-year-old girl.

The policy was initially announced in March by Fapohunda, and ever since then, a number of persons have been publicly ridiculed for the offence.

Sex offence is one of the leading criminal acts in the country. Most popularly among the reported sexual offences is the case of 13-year-old late Ochanya Ogbanje, who was raped, and later died but till date, no final judgement has been secured on the accused persons.