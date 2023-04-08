NASS to commence investigation as alleged N20bn payment to ghost consultants rattles NNPCLtd.

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd.) said it is ready for investigation by the National Assembly, as allegations of N20 billion payment to a ghost consultant rattles the national oil company.

The news about the allegation has already hit the media, which follows resolution by the Federal House of Representatives on April 6 to look further into the matter by constituting an ad hoc committee to that effect.

Prior to resolution by the House, the NNPCLtd. has earlier denied the allegations of payment to N20 billion to a ghost consultant in a clarification statement it officially issued on April 3, 2022.

The statement issued by the company’s official spokesperson Garba Deen Muhammad, said, “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that as a responsible corporate organisation, it doesn’t have or deal with ghost consultants.

“At NNPCLtd. the process of engaging consultants whenever the need arises is clear and verifiable and follow global best practices.”

Sequel to the clarification, NNPCLtd. further said it was already aware of the plan by the National Assembly to probe the allegation that it paid N20 billion to ghost consultants.

In a separate statement obtained by The ICIR, the national oil company maintained that it “received with great relief, the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate allegation of the payment of a huge sum of twenty billion naira to so-called “ghost consultants”.

Garba Deen Muhammad, its spokesperson, noted that the company had earlier refuted the allegation that was first published by an online platform, stressing that, “it was without any iota of evidence”.

“Under the current Board and Management, NNPCLtd. has instituted a culture of transparency that includes making its annual Audited Financial Statements (AFS) public.

“It is in this light that the NNPCLtd. welcomes the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate this very outrageous allegation,” the spokesman said.

The company expressed confidence that the outcome of any investigation into the allegation will vindicate it, and put an end to all speculations concerning the matter.