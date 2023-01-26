36.2 C
National Association of Black Journalists offers webinar on Haiti

Blessing Otoibhi
Haiti: What Journalists Should Know
THE National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Global Task Force is hosting a webinar themed ‘Haiti: What Journalists Should Know’.

The webinar panel features leading editors, reporters, academics.and advocates who have extensive experience working with Haitian communities on the island and in the United States.

They will present tips and critical information for those interested in knowing more and carrying out trauma-informed reporting on the country and migration.

Journalists interested in carrying out trauma-informed reporting on Haiti can register for a free webinar.

The online event will be held on January 31, 2023.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

