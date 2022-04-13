27.1 C
National Endowment for Democracy offers grants for media projects

Blessing Otoibhi
National Endowment for Democracy English - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY
The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and strengthen democratic institutions.

NED encourages applications from organisations working in diverse environments including newly established democracies, semi-authoritarian countries, highly repressive societies and countries undergoing democratic transition.

Independent media organisations, civic groups and associations can apply

Grant amounts vary depending on the size and scope of the projects, but the average grant lasts 12 months and is around US$50,000.

NED is interested in proposals from organisations for non-partisan programs that seek to promote and defend human rights and the rule of law, support freedom of information and independent media, and promote accountability and transparency.

The deadline for submission of applications is May 25, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

