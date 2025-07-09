back to top

National Humanities Centre offers residential fellowships

THE National Humanities Centre is accepting applications for its 2026-2027 Residential Fellowship Programme.

The fellowship provides scholars with the resources necessary to generate new knowledge and deepen their understanding of all forms of cultural expression, social interaction and human thought.

To apply, applicants must submit a project proposal, a project outline, a resume and a short bibliography. Proposals should convey the importance of the project for advancing knowledge both within a scholar’s field and for the humanities generally.


     

     

    Experienced journalists with a Ph.D are eligible for a fellowship that awards stipends.

    The organiser says, “The fellowship is one of the most prestigious humanities fellowship programmes in the world. Fellows enjoy a beautiful and serene space to write, an unparalleled library and reference support, excellent dining services, and a stimulating and supportive intellectual community.

    The National Humanities Centre, located in North Carolina, also provides fellows with exceptional library services, breakfasts and lunches in the dining area, and administrative support in organising seminars and study groups.

    The application deadline is October 2, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

