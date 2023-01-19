National Press Club offers scholarships for student journalists

THE National Press Club (NPC) and the NPC Journalism Institute are offering five scholarships to promising future journalists.

The Wes Vernon Broadcast Scholarship and the Scholarship for Journalism Diversity Honoring Julie Schoo are awarded to student journalists worldwide. Both scholarships award US$5,000 and can be renewed for up to three years, for a total of $20,000 toward educational expenses.

Student journalists worldwide are also eligible for the Richard G. Zimmerman Scholarship, which provides a one-time award of US$5,000.

The Dennis and Shirley Feldman Fellowship is available to students who are United States citizens. The fellowship awards US$5,000 to a student pursuing graduate studies in journalism.

Student journalists of color from around the world who are attending college or university in the US can apply for the US$10,000 Lewis Scholarship. The Lewis Scholarship will provide free housing and a US$1,000 monthly stipend to support students who plan to intern at news media outlets in Washington, D.C.

Scholarship recipients will be invited to participate in the National Press Club’s annual award celebration. Scholarship winners and runners-up are also awarded one-year complimentary membership to the National Press Club.

Student journalists who are serving their communities can apply for a scholarship.

The deadline is February 15, 2023. The deadline for the Lewis Scholarship is March 31, 2023, and April 15, 2023, for Dennis and Shirley Feldman Fellowship.

Interested applicants can apply here.