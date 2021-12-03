National Press Club offers virtual update on Omicron variant

35.1 C
THE National Press Club is inviting journalists worldwide to its Headliners Virtual Newsmaker programme which will focus on the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

This programme is slated for December 20, 2021, at 3 pm.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the United States Anthony Fauci will discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implications of the Omicron variant.

The one-hour programme will live stream on the club’s website and YouTube channel as part of the National Press Club’s Virtual Headliner series and is accessible to both the press and general public free of charge.

Journalists and viewers are invited to submit their questions for Fauci in advance or during the live programme via email to [email protected] with “FAUCI” in the subject line.

The club says, “The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 now exceeds 770,000, and the pandemic continues to challenge our country as nothing else in modern history.

“Scientists in South Africa on November 25, 2021, identified the new coronavirus variant that the World Health Organization dubbed ‘Omicron’ after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. It remains unclear whether existing vaccines will protect against the latest evolution in the virus.”

Interested applicants can visit here for more updates.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

