National Press Foundation offers fellowships for reporting rare diseases

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Rare-diseases-promo-background-header
Rare-diseases-promo-background-header
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE National Press Foundation (NPF) is inviting applications for its online fellowship on covering rare diseases.

The programme runs from November 13 to 17, 2023. 

The programme will include online briefings and question-and-answer sessions with leading international experts on rare illnesses, diagnostics, focused testing, and medication development, as well as with representatives of patient advocacy organizations and journalists who have been writing about the subject.

Additionally, fellows will receive up to US$3,000 to assist in reporting initiatives on rare diseases worldwide. Projects must be published by February 29, 2024.

Journalists globally can apply for this fellowship, which offers reporting grants.

The deadline for submission of applications is September 12, 2023.

Interested fellows can apply here 

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.