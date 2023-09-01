National Press Foundation offers fellowships for reporting rare diseases

THE National Press Foundation (NPF) is inviting applications for its online fellowship on covering rare diseases.

The programme runs from November 13 to 17, 2023.

The programme will include online briefings and question-and-answer sessions with leading international experts on rare illnesses, diagnostics, focused testing, and medication development, as well as with representatives of patient advocacy organizations and journalists who have been writing about the subject.

Additionally, fellows will receive up to US$3,000 to assist in reporting initiatives on rare diseases worldwide. Projects must be published by February 29, 2024.

Journalists globally can apply for this fellowship, which offers reporting grants.

The deadline for submission of applications is September 12, 2023.

Interested fellows can apply here