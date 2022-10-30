NCC warns parents on children’s uncontrolled exposure to online activities

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children’s exposure to online contents.

The NCC noted that poor parental attention could lead to uncontrolled exposure to cyberspace, which it noted is fraught with a lot of conent negative to children’s well-being.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, who gave this information, said it has become imperative to know what our children are doing in the cyberspace.

Danbatta spoke in Abuja on Friday during the First Web Rangers Nigeria Summit, a Google initiative that focuses on developing digital literacy and equipping telecom consumers with the knowledge they require for their online safety.

At the summit, with the theme, ‘Navigating the Responsibility of Online Safety Between Users, Providers and Regulators’, which discussed measures for addressing challenges posed by online criminal activities as they affect children and the youth, Danbatta, represented by the Director, New Media and Information Security (NMIS), Haru Alhassan, said that the Commission was committed to supporting the governance and security of the nation’s cyberspace, as well as facilitating the adoption of innovative technologies and acquisition of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills.

He said the telecom regulator was aware of the responsibilities entrusted on it in ensuring safety in the digital ecosystem, which informed its establishment of the NCC Computer Security Incidence Response Team (CSIRT) that was inaugurated in 2021.

He explained that CSIRT responds to computer security incidents to regain control and minimise damage, providing or assisting with effective incident response and recovery, and inhibiting computer security incidents such as malware, virus, and online child threats.

Danbatta recalled the Commission’s establishment of the Internet Industry Code of Practice (ICP) in 2019, which was designed to secure the country’s cyberspace against imminent threats from cyber attackers, as well as address issues like online child protection, privacy and data protection.

He noted that the Commission is a member of the National Committee on the Development of a Unified National Strategy on Child Online Protection (COP) in Nigeria, and regularly sensitizes parents and children on cybercrime trends like cyberbullying, phishing, and online identity theft.

The Manager, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google Nigeria, Dawn Dimowo, stated that the summit was an opportunity for strengthening the advocacy for digital safety and allowing the youth to share their innovation.

The maiden web ranger summit was anchored by the Public and Private Development Center (PPDC), through the Digital Inclusion and Safer Internet (DISI) programme.