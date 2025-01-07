NCDC alerts Nigerians on global surge of Human Metapneumovirus cases, strengthens preparedness

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has warned Nigerians over a potential health threat posed by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), following a rise in cases of the virus in other parts of the world, including China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

The agency in a statement oon Monday, January 6, also dismissed rumours that the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

The HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the NCDC.

The disease has also been said to trigger concerns globally due to its link to severe respiratory complications such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, with infections typically resolving within a week in healthy individuals. However, the virus can pose significant risks to vulnerable groups.

While surveillance data from Nigeria’s National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance system has not shown an unusual rise in respiratory infections, the NCDC categorised the risk of HMPV as moderate.

The Centre added that although there was no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV, supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and fever management, remained the primary approach to recovery.

“Nigeria operates a National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) system, comprising sentinel sites distributed across the six geopolitical zones of the country. These sites, which include tertiary and secondary health facilities, monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

“As of January 6, 2025, data from this surveillance system does not indicate any unusual increase in respiratory infections, including those caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

“However, given the global trends in HMPV cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is proactively implementing measures to strengthen the country’s preparedness and response capacity,” the statement added.

According to the Centre, laboratories in states with international airports are being equipped to diagnose HMPV, while isolation facilities are being readied to manage potential cases.

It further noted that in Nigeria’s points of entry, authorities are conducting readiness assessments and deploying infection prevention materials to mitigate the risk of importation.

The NCDC, however, urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, avoiding overcrowded places, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

Vulnerable groups, including young children, older adults, and individuals with chronic illnesses, are also advised to seek prompt medical attention if symptoms arise.

The director-general of the NCDC, Jide Idris, reassured the public of the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public health and urged everyone to remain vigilant while adhering to recommended preventive measures.

Healthcare workers were also urged to maintain strict infection prevention protocols, use PPE when attending to symptomatic patients, and report unusual increases in respiratory infections.