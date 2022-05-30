28.1 C
Abuja

NCDC confirms one dead as Nigeria records 21 cases of monkeypox

Health and EnvironmentNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A 40-year-old has died of monkeypox in Nigeria, the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced Sunday night.

The NCDC said the fatality resulted from 21 confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Nine out of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have recorded cases of the viral disease.

They are Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (1), and Rivers (1). 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a zoonosis: a disease transmitted from animals to humans. Cases are often found close to tropical rainforests where there are animals that carry the virus. Evidence of monkeypox virus infection has been found in animals, including squirrels, Gambian poached rats, dormice, different species of monkeys and others.

Symptoms of monkeypox include sudden fever, headache, body pain, weakness, sore throat, enlargement of glands (lymph nodes) in the neck and under the jaw, followed by the appearance of a rash (often solid or fluid-filled at the onset) on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals and other parts of the body.  

The NCDC said the patient who died of the virus had an underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications, adding that genomic surveillance was ongoing at NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja.

- Advertisement -

The Centre confirmed that the West African clade monkeypox virus was responsible for all the cases. 

The Centre noted that it had, on May 26, activated a national multisectoral Emergency Operations Centre for monkeypox (MPX-EOC) at level 2 to strengthen and coordinate response activities in-country while contributing to the global response. It said the measure was based on a preliminary risk assessment report done by a group of Subject Matter Experts from the NCDC, relevant government ministries, departments, agencies, and partners.

“Although Nigeria’s risk of exposure to the monkeypox virus is high, based on the recent risk assessment conducted at NCDC.

“The current situation in-country and globally has shown no significant threat to life or the community that can result in severe disease or high case fatality rate. 

“The EOC will continue to monitor the evolving situation to inform public health action accordingly.”

Though monkeypox has been a disease common in West Africa, it has spread to European countries and the US this year.

Affected countries include Belgium, Portugal, Australia, Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Italy, the UK and the US.

- Advertisement -

As of Thursday, the WHO had received 257 confirmed disease cases of the disease.

There were also nearly 120 suspected cases in 23 countries where the virus had not been endemic.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Court remands Okorocha in EFCC custody over alleged N2.9bn fraud

AN Abuja Federal High Court has ordered the detention of a former Imo State...
Impact

How Nigerian govt’s solar project is providing regular power supply to Niger Delta Communities

By Arinze Chijioke IN this report, Arinze Chijioke tells the story of how communities in...
Crime

PFN, CAN condemn kidnap of Methodist Prelate, others in Abia

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have...
Political Analysis

ANALYSIS: APC presidential primary – All eyes on Buhari

JUST as he promised during an interview with Channels Television in January, President Muhammadu...
Crime

Okada riders destroy properties, attack estate in Abuja over colleagues’ death 

SEVERAL properties were destroyed during an attack by motorcycle (okada) riders on Same Global...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt remands Okorocha in EFCC custody over alleged N2.9bn fraud

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.