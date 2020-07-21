NDDC contracts: Gbajabiamila gives Akpabio 48hrs to publish names of recipient lawmakers

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday has given Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta a forty-eight hours ultimatum to publish names and details of lawmakers who got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission as alleged by the minister on Monday.

Akpabio had during an investigative public hearing organised by the committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission to check the activities of the commission said that most of the contracts for which he was been probed were awarded to members of the house.

Gbajabiamila while reacting to the allegation, ordered the minister to give details of those who allegedly took parts in the contracts.

The speaker said the allegation infringes on the integrity and reputation of the House and would be fair to both the people of Niger Delta and the committee for the minister to publish the names of who got the contracts.

During the panel session in Abuja, Akpabio was questioned by the House Committee on NDDC led by the vice-chairman, Thomas Ereyitomi-Tobi after the chairman of the committee, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo had stepped aside for a fair hearing.

Akpabio was asked to explain the N81.5 billion expenses incurred by the commission but he said so far he had been involved in only three contracts in the commission.

“I have only been involved in three contracts in the NDDC as the supervising minister, first is the forensic audit, second is the purchase of 90 vehicles and the COVID-19 contracts,” he said.