Protesters clash in National Assembly over ongoing probe of NDDC

PROTESTERS in support and against of the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC have been intercepted by security operatives in the National Assembly Complex on Monday.

The two groups clashed while the probe was still ongoing.

The security agents had to separate the two groups before the face-off degenerated further.

The probe was organised by the committee on NDDC to investigate alleged fund misappropriation and mismanagement by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The feuding groups are identified as Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria, supporting the National Assembly probe and the Niger Delta Development Initiative that supports Mr. Akpabio.

Also The ICIR reported earlier that Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Monday had fainted during the panel hearing held before the apperance of the minister.

Pondei lost consciousness while answering questions by the House Committee on NDDC over alleged misappropriation of funds.

He fainted after a member of the panel raised questions about N641 million naira paid to a particular Clear Point Communications and N536 million to another company for a campaign tagged Save Lives in the Niger Delta.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in the year ordered that a forensic audit be carried out on the activities of the Commission.