NDLEA arrested 66,085 drug offenders, convicted 12,201 in 53 months – Marwa

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Buba Marwa, said the agency arrested 66,085 drug offenders and convicted 12,201 in 53 months.

Marwa stated this at the grand finale of a weeklong programme to commemorate the 2025 World Drug Day (WDD) held at the Presidential Villa Conference Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, June 26.

He said the agency had seized 1,143,717.44 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs and rehabilitated 26,393 drug addicts within the same period.

He noted that prevention efforts would amount to little if access to illicit drugs remained open and easy.

“Put simply, while we work strategically to prevent individuals from initiating drug use, we must simultaneously shut down the pipeline through which these harmful substances are distributed. We must remove traffickers from the equation. This is a task we have continued to pursue diligently, deploying every resource at our disposal.”

He emphasised that parents played a significant role in addressing the issue and should be empowered to do so. He said that through initiatives like the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign, efforts were made to educate parents, teachers, and community leaders on safeguarding the younger generation. He stressed the importance of parental presence, guidance, and values in a child’s life.

“Teachers also play a crucial role. They are deeply influential in shaping character and instilling values during the school years. The national curriculum now includes topics on drug abuse, and teachers are in a prime position to guide and protect young minds,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to individuals and institutions that had helped to stem the tide of drug abuse in Nigeria.

“To the UNODC, INL, DEA, UK Border Force, NCA, and the governments of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France, thank you for your continued and meaningful support,” Marwa stated.

In his keynote address at the occasion, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, declared that the fight against the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria must be embraced by all as a national movement rather than one for governments alone.

“Let us also be clear: this fight is not one for governments alone. It must be a national movement—driven by families, faith leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, community leaders, businesses, and, crucially, people with lived experience. Their voices matter. Their stories inspire. Their leadership is essential,” the president stated.

He promised that Nigeria would stand firmly with the global community to tame the scourge of drug abuse and its consequences.

While commending the NDLEA, Tinubu noted that its efforts had not only attracted commendations from international partners and developed nations but also more support and collaboration with Nigeria in the global effort to curb the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

In his remark, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a senior advocate, said drug abuse was not just a public health crisis but a threat to national security, social stability, and economic development.

He said prevention efforts must be integrated into the nation’s educational system, health care services, and criminal justice programmes.

He said the Federal Government was committed to tackling drug problem and had put in place several drug control frameworks and instruments, including action plans and strategies with the overall aim of significantly reducing the prevalence of production, trafficking, sales, and use of illicit drugs and their attendant social, economic, and health implications.

Other dignitaries at the event included the chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who represented the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the country representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Cheikh Ousmane Toure.