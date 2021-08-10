28.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA arrests 43, recovers 137kg of drugs

Featured NewsNews
Ijeoma OPARA
ndlea

Related

Share this story
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 43 dealers and consumers of illicit substances in fresh raids in Nasarawa, Benue and Ondo states.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi said the NDLEA officials and operatives of the 177 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Keffi, raided the notorious drug joints located in Nasarawa.

“During the raids, at least 41 suspects were arrested and assorted drugs such as cocaine, cannabis Sativa, cough syrup with codeine, Rohypnol and tramadol with a total weight of 65.250kg recovered from them.

“Cannabis plants planted by the drug dealers in the adjoining bushes were destroyed while all the stalls in the drug markets were dismantled and set ablaze,’’ he said.

Operatives of the Ondo State Command of the NDLEA also carried out a raid within the state’s capital in the early hours of Monday.

A total of 65.950 kilogrammes of illicit drugs was recovered from the residence of a 44-year old woman Folake Ademola, who was arrested by the agency while her husband escaped.

During a raid in Benue, 34-year old Iornum Emmanuel was apprehended by the agency on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“He was arrested with different quantities of assorted illicit drugs, which include; tramadol -500 grams; diazepam- 1.5kg and exol 5- 7.9kg,’’ he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Ijeoma OPARA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

NDLEA arrests 43, recovers 137kg of drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 43 dealers and consumers of...
Featured News

NIPC denies reports of CEO’s arrest

THE management of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has denied reports of the...
Featured News

Assault on Nigerian diplomat: Indonesian ambassador tenders apology

THE Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria Usra Hendra Harahap has tendered an unreserved apology...
Featured News

Job losses loom at Ebeano Supermarket after fire incident

MORE than 50 workers of Prince Ebeano Supermarket in Lokogoma, Abuja, are at the...
Health and Environment

Cholera kills 816 in Nigeria in seven months

Eight hundred and sixteen people have died of cholera in Nigeria between January and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNIPC denies reports of CEO’s arrest

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.