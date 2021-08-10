NDLEA arrests 43, recovers 137kg of drugs

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi said the NDLEA officials and operatives of the 177 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Keffi, raided the notorious drug joints located in Nasarawa.

“During the raids, at least 41 suspects were arrested and assorted drugs such as cocaine, cannabis Sativa, cough syrup with codeine, Rohypnol and tramadol with a total weight of 65.250kg recovered from them.

“Cannabis plants planted by the drug dealers in the adjoining bushes were destroyed while all the stalls in the drug markets were dismantled and set ablaze,’’ he said.

Operatives of the Ondo State Command of the NDLEA also carried out a raid within the state’s capital in the early hours of Monday.

A total of 65.950 kilogrammes of illicit drugs was recovered from the residence of a 44-year old woman Folake Ademola, who was arrested by the agency while her husband escaped.

During a raid in Benue, 34-year old Iornum Emmanuel was apprehended by the agency on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“He was arrested with different quantities of assorted illicit drugs, which include; tramadol -500 grams; diazepam- 1.5kg and exol 5- 7.9kg,’’ he said.