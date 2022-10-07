NDLEA arrests 72 suspects over drug-related offences in Oyo

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 72 suspects between July and September this year in Oyo State over drug-related offences.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NDLEA, Oyo State Command, Mutiat Okwuobi, disclosed this in the agency’s 2022 third quarter report.

Okuwobi noted that the suspects, allegedly caught dealing in cannabis, tramadol, codeine and other illegal drugs, were 52 men and 20 women between the ages of 17 and 60.

“Within the same period, 3.851 acres of cannabis sativa farmland located at Oluwo village, Ido local government area, were destroyed.

“Equally, within the same period, 17 suspects were charged to court and 13 were convicted for various drug offences with jail terms ranging from six months to four years imprisonment,” she noted.

Okwuobi noted that 502.076kg of cannabis and other narcotics were seized and 38 people who use drugs (PWUD) were counselled within the period.

“Presently, we have six clients undergoing residential rehabilitation. They will be reintegrated into the society after the successful completion of their rehabilitation,“ she said.

- Advertisement -

The NDLEA spokesperson added that the Command had extended its sensitisation programmes to 206 schools and some private organisations.

She urged school authorities and other organisations to provide support and platforms through which students and workers in the state can be enlightened.

She also urged residents of the state to join in the fight against drug abuse.